Sacked nurse speaks out after preventing wastage of Pfizer doses

A nurse vaccinating aged care residents has been sacked after she attempted to use up Pfizer doses that were going to waste.

Listener Christine contacted Ben Fordham Live with claims leftover Pfizer doses were being thrown out.

While working for Healthcare Australia, vaccinating people at a BUPA aged care facility in Dural, Christine decided to give the excess Pfizer doses to her daughter and her nephews, one of whom is a frontline worker.

Christine told Ben Fordham she believes she did the right thing.

Healthcare Australia statement: “Healthcare Australia assures the community that it strictly follows all government guidelines and protocols regarding the supply, storage and distribution of vaccines. “HCA always accords to the Government’s excess dose policy that enables all excess vials to be redistributed the following day in collaboration with the Department as well as redeploying excess vials to local hospitals and Pfizer hubs. “HCA strictly adheres to the excess policy guidelines. “Any excess vials that have been removed from refrigeration and cannot be stored are used in accordance with published government policy on eligible people. “In the event that there is still excess that cannot be used on eligible individuals as determined by the Commonwealth, HCA follow the government policy for disposal. “In relation to the claims made by a former HCA nurse, we do not discuss individual employee matters as they are confidential. “All workers must comply with Health Department protocols regarding the provision of vaccines to family members and all family members must be eligible under Health Department protocols.”

Image: Getty