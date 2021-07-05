2GB
‘Sack them!’: Ben Fordham questions Dragons CEO on players’ future

18 seconds ago
Article image for ‘Sack them!’: Ben Fordham questions Dragons CEO on players’ future

Ben Fordham is calling on Dragons players to be sacked after penalities were handed down for COVID breaches.

St George Illawarra Dragons players who attended a party at the weekend have been slugged with a total of $305,000 in fines and 20 match suspensions.

Senior player Paul Vaughan, who hosted the party, faces the heftiest penalty – an eight-match suspension and $50,000 fine.

It was later revealed Jack de Belin was among the players in attendance, allegedly hiding under the bed to evade police.

Ben Fordham says both Vaughan and de Belin should be sacked.

St George Illawarra Dragons CEO Ryan Webb told Ben they were initially told de Belin was just “dropping something off”.

“Then that story changed significantly.

“I don’t think I can say anyone’s future is in doubt.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer

