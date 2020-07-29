2GB
Ryde Mayor defends TikTok dance in his mayoral robes and chains

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jerome LaxaleTrenton Brown

Ryde Labor Mayor Jerome Laxale posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in his mayoral robes and chains.

The Mayor dances to Absolutely Anything by CG5.

@jeromelaxaleI’ll probably get sacked for this… don’t let it flop ##fyp ##foryoupage ##robegate ##ryde ##mayorlyf ##happynewyear♬ Absolutely Anything (feat. Or3o) – CG5

Ryde councillor Trenton Brown told Ben Fordham the Mayor has embarrassed the council.

“Sadly, he refuses to wear the robes for official functions.

“Silly little dances like this is just another example of how he doesn’t take the office seriously.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mr Laxale told Ben the video wasn’t made to be taken seriously.

“I think it’s a great way to engage young people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NSWPolitics
