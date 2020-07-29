Ryde Mayor defends TikTok dance in his mayoral robes and chains
Ryde Labor Mayor Jerome Laxale posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in his mayoral robes and chains.
The Mayor dances to Absolutely Anything by CG5.
@jeromelaxaleI’ll probably get sacked for this… don’t let it flop ##fyp ##foryoupage ##robegate ##ryde ##mayorlyf ##happynewyear♬ Absolutely Anything (feat. Or3o) – CG5
Ryde councillor Trenton Brown told Ben Fordham the Mayor has embarrassed the council.
“Sadly, he refuses to wear the robes for official functions.
“Silly little dances like this is just another example of how he doesn’t take the office seriously.”
Mr Laxale told Ben the video wasn’t made to be taken seriously.
“I think it’s a great way to engage young people.”
