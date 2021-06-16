Russell Crowe chats to Ben Fordham about new Aussie film studio

Russell Crowe says the new movie studio in Coffs Harbour will target independent films.

The studio, to be built at the Pacific Bay Resort, will be accompanied by a new Regional Job Precinct considered by the NSW government.

Crowe told Ben Fordham major studios across the world are booked out.

“What we’re trying to do is create a facility that’s a bit more bespoke.

“It certainly will change forever the way people regard Coffs Harbour.”

Image: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin