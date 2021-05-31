2GB
Rule-keepers and rule-breakers: What does your birth order say about you?

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Rule-keepers and rule-breakers: What does your birth order say about you?

Are you the rule keeper or the rule breaker among your siblings?

Author Michael Grose’s new book Why First-Borns Rule The World And Later-Borns Want To Change It is a revised edition of the 2003 book.

The downsizing of families in the nearly two decades since the first book was released was a major reason why Mr Grose reassessed it, he told Deborah Knight.

“We’ve shrunk, and that’s had an impact on the whole idea of birth order and how that plays out.”

The book delves into all sorts of family dynamics, including the “Prince Harry effect”.

Image: Getty

