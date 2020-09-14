Rugby league hailed for gender progress ahead of Women in League round

The NRL will this week celebrate its annual Women in League round by paying tribute to women involved in all aspects of the game.

Harvey Norman CEO and founder of Women in League Katie Page told Mark Levy and Billy Slater female representation has come a long way in the 14 years since the round was launched.

“It was rugby league that put the first female on a board, it was rugby league that started the … celebration of all women [in sport], not just players.

“The game should be really proud of what they’ve started … and they kept their foot on the pedal.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview