Ruby Princess victim’s family overcome restrictions to honour beloved mother’s life

A memorial for Ruby Princess victim Kathy Humphrey has been granted an exemption after a family friend brought the case to Ray Hadley.

Kathy contracted COVID-19 aboard the cruise and sadly passed away a year ago, on May 12 2020.

Due to strict restrictions, her funeral was small, with the family pledging to celebrate the life of the much-loved mother when restrictions eased.

The emergence of two community cases last week threw a spanner in the works, with restrictions put in place again for the weekend.

However, thanks to the swift intervention of the NSW Health Minister, who acted immediately after being aware of the Humphrey family’s case, Kathy’s daughter Louise Butlin was permitted to gather with around 80 others on a regional property.

Louise told Ray it was an “absolutely beautiful” service, thanking him for his intervention and Brad Hazzard for his compassion.

“We just couldn’t believe it, I thought it was a joke to start with – it all happened so quickly.

“I’m extremely grateful to you for what you did; we can’t thank you enough.”

