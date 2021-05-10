2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ruby Princess victim’s family overcome restrictions to honour beloved mother’s life

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Kathy HumphreyrestrictionsRuby Princess
Article image for Ruby Princess victim’s family overcome restrictions to honour beloved mother’s life

A memorial for Ruby Princess victim Kathy Humphrey has been granted an exemption after a family friend brought the case to Ray Hadley.

Kathy contracted COVID-19 aboard the cruise and sadly passed away a year ago, on May 12 2020.

Due to strict restrictions, her funeral was small, with the family pledging to celebrate the life of the much-loved mother when restrictions eased.

The emergence of two community cases last week threw a spanner in the works, with restrictions put in place again for the weekend.

However, thanks to the swift intervention of the NSW Health Minister, who acted immediately after being aware of the Humphrey family’s case, Kathy’s daughter Louise Butlin was permitted to gather with around 80 others on a regional property.

Louise told Ray it was an “absolutely beautiful” service, thanking him for his intervention and Brad Hazzard for his compassion.

“We just couldn’t believe it, I thought it was a joke to start with – it all happened so quickly.

“I’m extremely grateful to you for what you did; we can’t thank you enough.”

Press PLAY below to hear the family’s reaction

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873