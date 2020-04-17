2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ruby Princess passengers will be ‘eyes and ears’ of investigation

58 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Ruby PrincessStuart Smith

NSW Police have assigned 30 detectives to Strike Force Bast as the Ruby Princess criminal investigation continues.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith tells Ben Fordham the investigation will focus on establishing whether criminal negligence of “any entity” – including the cruise company, crew, and NSW Health – led to the deaths of 19 passengers.

As of Monday, he says, passengers from multiple voyages will receive an online questionnaire from police.

“We’re going to ask them to be the eyes and ears of NSW Police during the cruise, as to what they perceive happened on the ship.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.