2GB
RSPCA seizes 79 dogs from NSW puppy farm

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for RSPCA seizes 79 dogs from NSW puppy farm

The RSPCA has seized 79 dogs and puppies from a breeding establishment in Central West New South Wales over reports of alleged animal cruelty.

Six inspectors, two RSPCA NSW veterinarians and two animal transport officers attended the property and assessed the animals.

RSPCA NSW Chief Inspector Scott Meyers told Deborah Knight the investigation is ongoing and charges have not been laid.

“Some of the dogs appear to be healthy but a lot of these dogs, in these types of situations, suffer with ear infections, eye infections, dental issues.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: RSPCA

