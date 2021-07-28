2GB
Royal photographer addresses claims about his relationship with Princess Diana

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Royal photographer addresses claims about his relationship with Princess Diana

A royal photographer has addressed claims about his relationship with Princess Diana 40 years on from her royal wedding to Prince Charles.

Royal photographer Kent Gavin joined Ben Fordham to reminisce on the wedding he photographed.

“I’ve got to raise something with you, I hope you don’t mind me doing this,” Ben Fordham said.

“At times, some people accused both of you of flirting with one another.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response

Image: Getty

