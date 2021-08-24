Royal Flying Doctors ‘run towards the fire’ to vaccinate far-flung Australians

Since the pandemic began, the Royal Flying Doctor Service has undertaken 3000 aeromedical COVID-19 retrievals, and delivered over 20,000 vaccinations in remote Australia.

RFDS Director of Public Health and Research Dr Fergus Gardiner told Joe Hildebrand there’s a huge logistical effort behind transporting cold-storage vaccines, and engaging the communities on the ground.

“We’ve actually developed special aeromedical fridges – they’re like big Eskies – they’ve been specially adapted to our aircraft, and we have backup batteries as well … if the power goes off on the tarmac.

“With the situation developing in the Far West [of NSW], these are literally our communities (many of us are from there) … running towards the fire to help out.”

