Royal Commission into Aged Care reveals hidden abuse

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Royal Commission into Aged Care reveals hidden abuse

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has found almost four in ten people living in aged care homes experience neglect and physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Chief Advocate for National Seniors Australia Ian Henshke said the number is likely far higher.

“There are people in aged care who can’t speak,” he said.

“50 per cent of people in aged care have some form of dementia.”

Mr Henshke said the report will validate the claims of abuse by many people living in aged care, which have previously been discounted as ‘exaggerated’.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

