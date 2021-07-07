Roadblock for business community willing to hand out vaccines

Industry leaders will today meet with the Treasurer at a roundtable discussing how they can best assist the vaccine rollout.

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Deborah Knight despite the best of intentions, businesses have been left frustratingly helpless.

“Businesses should be helping out with the vaccine rollout, where they can … they should be giving incentives.

“Our issue with the vaccine rollout … is not that we don’t have enough vaccination sites, or people to give vaccines.

“Our issue is that we don’t have enough supply.”

