2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Roadblock for business community willing..

Roadblock for business community willing to hand out vaccines

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Business FeaturedBusiness NSWDaniel Huntervaccine rollout
Article image for Roadblock for business community willing to hand out vaccines

Industry leaders will today meet with the Treasurer at a roundtable discussing how they can best assist the vaccine rollout.

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Deborah Knight despite the best of intentions, businesses have been left frustratingly helpless.

“Businesses should be helping out with the vaccine rollout, where they can … they should be giving incentives.

“Our issue with the vaccine rollout … is not that we don’t have enough vaccination sites, or people to give vaccines.

“Our issue is that we don’t have enough supply.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
BusinessHealthMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873