RLPA boss: ‘We’re making good progess’ on pay deal

Rugby League Players Association CEO Clint Newton says the RLPA is making good progress with the NRL over negotiating pay cuts players are facing.

It comes after the NRL suspended the 2020 season earlier this week due to the increasing impact of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to leave the game in a financial crisis.

Despite a deal not being struck on Friday, an announcement is likely for Monday following reports executives at the NRL could take a pay cut to sweeten the deal for players.

Newton told The Continuous Call Team pay talks have been really positive and the game has matured.

“We are making progress,” Newton said.

“I think that’s been one of the things we can stand up really tall and be proud to say that throughout these really difficult times over the last few weeks we’ve continually made progress.

“It hasn’t been adversarial.

“I think the game in a period of its greatest ever crises we’ve actually matured a lot which is something we all should be really proud of.

“It’s been good progress.”

