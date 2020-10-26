Rising stars debut new track and prepare to hit the road

Up-and-coming Australian stars Blake O’Connor and Sinead Burgess have debuted their newest song on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

At just 20 years old, Blake has already been nominated for a Golden Guitar, while Sinead has an impressive list of accomplishments including touring with American folk-rock legend Don McLean, who mentored her.

“I was 17 and wide-eyed, learning as I went,” she told Ray Hadley.

“Honestly, he had all the time in the world for me: he called me into his dressing room just to sit down and talk about … what I had planned.

“It was just such a highlight for me.”

Due to popular demand, and the government’s Great Southern Nights COVID-safe gigs initiative, Blake and Sinead have added eight new shows to their tour across the state over the next few months.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

In lieu of an in-studio sneak peek of the tour, the couple filmed themselves performing ‘Silver Linings’ at home for Ray’s listeners to enjoy.

According to Blake, the song is about “being in a dark place, and coming out the end of it … realising everything has a silver living.

“It’s quite a fitting song, during these times.”

Click PLAY below to see the performance

The pair also covered the Beatles’ classic hit ‘Let It Be’.

To check tour dates and buy tickets, click HERE.

Image: Supplied