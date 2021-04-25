High Commissioner to India speaks as COVID crisis explodes

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell says there has been a rise in Australians trying to return amid a devastating surge in COVID cases.

Countries around the world are sending additional aid to India, where hospitals are beyond the breaking point.

The country recorded almost 350,000 new cases on Saturday alone.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell told Ben Fordham about 8000 Australians are trying to return.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the last couple of weeks, as you would expect.”

Image: Getty/Hindustan Times