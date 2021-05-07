‘Rip it up!’: Transport Minister balks at Ray Hadley’s demand

Ray Hadley has engaged in a fiery exchange with the Transport Minister over his decision to not use his powers in the Sam Burgess matter.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ray he’s looking into why Burgess was handed back his driver’s licence despite his many transgressions.

He wants to introduce a maximum span of three months to use an international licence in order to “pick these people up”.

“The thing that’s concerned me … [is] if you’re a permanent resident, you should’ve converted to a NSW licence years ago.

“The other thing that needs to be investigated is how someone could rack up multiple, multiple offences … and no one in regulatory compliance took action.”

However, Mr Constance refused to use his legal authority to revoke Burgess’ licence while it’s a court matter, which Ray challenged.

“The ball’s in your court!

“Rip it up, and let him go back to court!”

