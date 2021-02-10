2GB
‘Ridiculous’ solution to Crown casino dilemma could backfire on pubs and clubs

28 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Crown CasinoGAMBLINGROBERT BORSAK
Article image for ‘Ridiculous’ solution to Crown casino dilemma could backfire on pubs and clubs

There are concerns one of the proposed solutions to Crown Resorts’ woes could leave pubs and clubs caught in the crossfire.

A NSW inquiry found a cashless gambling card would be a “powerful mechanism” in tackling the money laundering which made the company ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak told Jim Wilson the proposal is “ridiculous”, likening it to “using a sledgehammer to crack a peanut”.

“I think it would be massive overkill, and I doubt that the government would move ahead on that basis.

“The reality is Crown group’s got the problem, Crown group needs to fix itself.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
