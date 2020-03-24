Richard Wilkins continues to test positive for coronavirus with no symptoms

Richard Wilkins says he is still testing positive for coronavirus, despite experiencing no symptoms.

The veteran entertainment reporter has been in isolation for more than a week after coming into contact with actress and singer Rita Wilson.

He tells Alan Jones he has been getting conflicting information.

“I feel fine, which is strange because this damn thing is still inside me.

“It’s now 18 days since I was backstage with Tom and Rita.

“Someone suggested to me that three days since the last symptom you could be okay to go out into the big wide world again and I kept reminding them I haven’t had any symptoms.”

