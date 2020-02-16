2GB
RFS reaches out to volunteer firefighter after denying he was sacked for swearing at the PM

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Paul ParkerRFS

The NSW RFS has denied reports a volunteer firefighter was sacked after criticising the Prime Minister during the bushfire crisis.

Paul Parker claims the RFS fired him after he told Scott Morrison to “get f**ked” in a viral video.

“Didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can,” he told The Project.

But the RFS says Paul is still a member.

NSW RFS deputy commissioner rob rogers tells Ben Fordham they have been trying to reach Paul.

“There was an attempt made to contact him today, just to check where that came from.

“Fairly shortly after the actual incident, he was contacted.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Many have stood by Paul, outraged at the suggestion a volunteer firefighter was let go for voicing his opinion.

Image: Channel 7

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
