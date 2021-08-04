Reverend Bill Crews calls for rapid COVID testing for the homeless

Exodus Foundation founder Reverend Bill Crews is calling for rapid antigen testing for Sydney’s homeless.

The 2GB presenter has helped vaccinate 150 of the neediest Sydneysiders out of his Ashfield church.

Reverend Crews told Deborah Knight they need at least 1000 testing kits.

“With a lot of the people we see, we see them when we see them.

“When you get results a couple days later it’s too late, because they might be in another suburb by then.”

