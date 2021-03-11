2GB
REVEALED | The identities of our legendary US and UK reporters

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
ADAM GILCHRISTHARLEY CARNES
Have you ever wondered what Harley Carnes and Adam Gilchrist look like?

The US and UK reporters have been heard on 2GB Breakfast for years.

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist

US correspondent Harley Carnes

 

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
