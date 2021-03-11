2GB
Support needed to prevent retreat for people with disabilities from closing

5 hours ago
A retreat for people with disabilities is at risk of closure as a result of a huge financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp Breakaway on the Central Coast provides a retreat for children and adults with disabilities.

Home and Away actress Penny McNamee is fighting to keep the camp open.

You can help HERE or contact Penny at pennycampbreakaway@gmail.com

She told Ben Fordham her cousin with an intellectual disability used to attend the retreat.

“Camp breakaway is the most amazing place

“They’ve had to cancel the next six months of camps because they didn’t get the revenue from last year’s weddings and formals to fund these camps.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

