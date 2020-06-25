Retiring police officer’s personal thank you to Ray Hadley

After 39 years in the NSW Police Force, Assistant Commissioner Mick Corboy will retire tomorrow.

Mr Corboy told Ray Hadley after being in the NSW Police Force since 1981 and an Assistant Commissioner for nearly 13 years, he’s done everything he’s wanted to do.

“The last four years, as the boss of the Traffic and Highway Patrol, has been particularly rewarding.

“I really felt like we were making a difference.

“It’s been a great pleasure to work with the community, to work with you guys… and really send that message out.”

By way of thank you, Mr Corboy presented Ray with a token of appreciation.

“On my behalf and, on behalf of the Traffic and Highway Patrol, could I just thank you for your support of road safety over the years.

“Your support of my command and the police force in our efforts in road safety is to be commended, mate.”

