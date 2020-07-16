Retiring marine sergeant reveals how policing has changed

After more than 40 years in the NSW Police Force, Sergeant Donald Stewart has been honoured with a ‘March Out’ from colleagues across the state.

Sergeant Stewart retired today after 44 years in the force, of which he served four decades in the Marine Area Command.

He told Ray Hadley water policing was the perfect job for him.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in all things water. I was a keen surfer, and swimmer and scuba-diver.

“[I] never dreamed when I walked in through the doors of the police academy that I’d be availed the opportunity of joining the exalted ranks of the water police.”

When he was eventually offered a full time job in the Marine Area Command, Sergeant Stewart was thrilled.

“I think 30 seconds after I hung up the phone I was packing my bags!”

The duties of the water police have changed a great deal in 40 years he reflected, with improved technology allowing officers to spend more time patrolling the shorelines.

“The jet-skis have become an exceptionally good part of our tools and our fleet … although I don’t know that they’re good for an old bloke like me.”

Ray congratulated the highly decorated and much-loved sergeant on his long service to the people of NSW.

“We owe you a great debt of gratitude.”

Image: NSW Police