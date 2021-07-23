Retired professional musicians keep the swing era alive and kicking

Deborah Knight has given a community shoutout to a group of semi-retired professional musicians keeping the sound of big bands alive.

Organiser Geoff Dickie told Deborah outside of lockdown, the Music Shed Big Band performs for community events and aged care residents.

“We not only play the music from the swing era – Glenn Miller, Count Basie et cetera – but also that of contemporary artists like Michael Bublé, Stevie Wonder … [and] Earth, Wind and Fire.

“It’s just great for our social outlet and also for our mental health.”

Image: Music Shed Big Band/YouTube