2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Retired major general Jim Molan..

Retired major general Jim Molan weighs in on return of conscription

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jim Molan

Retired major general Senator Jim Molan has weighed in on calls to reintroduce conscription.

Australia Defence Association Executive Director Neil James has said the law allows for the reintroduction of conscription as our region enters “a time of high risk”.

Mr Molan told Ben Fordham national service could cost the nation $30 billion a year.

“Perhaps we may need to do it in the long term but definitely not in the short to medium term.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873