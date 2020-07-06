Retired major general Jim Molan weighs in on return of conscription
Retired major general Senator Jim Molan has weighed in on calls to reintroduce conscription.
Australia Defence Association Executive Director Neil James has said the law allows for the reintroduction of conscription as our region enters “a time of high risk”.
Mr Molan told Ben Fordham national service could cost the nation $30 billion a year.
“Perhaps we may need to do it in the long term but definitely not in the short to medium term.”
Image: Getty