Restaurants face ‘years to recover’ with tighter restrictions reintroduced

Tighter restrictions are now in force for the hospitality industry, limiting group bookings to a maximum of 10 people.

CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, Wes Lambert told Jim Wilson the industry is in “dire straits”.

“With many state borders closed and the international borders closed, we do expect that our industry will take months or years to recover.”

The head of the peak industry body said it’s incredibly important venues remain diligent following the new guidelines to ensure no further outbreaks, but everyone needs to play their part.

“Not one single venue would want to be under further restrictions, so please follow the rules.

“Don’t give the businesses a hard time if they ask you to track and trace.

“No one wants to be the Ruby Princess, we do not want to end up being like Victoria under severe stage 3 plus lockdown.

“It just would destroy our industry.”

