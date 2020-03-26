Residents not told of cruise ship passengers held in isolation in their building

Residents of a Sydney building were not told of the five cruise ship passengers being held there in isolation while being tested for coronavirus.

A Qantas charter flight from Hawaii brought back the passengers after they disembarked from the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship.

Listener Brooke is a resident of the Swissotel Sydney and says they haven’t been notified.

“There were police everywhere and I was told I wasn’t to be told what is happening and I live in this building.

“We’re all here trying to be safe and now we all share the same lifts as the hotel staff.

“It’s just untenable how could anyone make a decision like that when you’ve got hundreds of people living in the same building as private residents and we weren’t told!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Another listener is friends with one of the people being held in isolation and tells Deborah Knight they are confined to their rooms and staff leave meals on a tray outside the room.