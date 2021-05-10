2GB
Reports of discord in NSW cabinet over restrictions ‘just silly stuff’

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Reports of discord in NSW cabinet over restrictions ‘just silly stuff’

COVID-19 restrictions have been extended for Greater Sydney until, but some ‘crisis cabinet’ ministers apparently were not consulted.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard rubbished the report as “just silly stuff”, defending the extension of the “light touch safeguards” in an interview with Jim Wilson.

“Dr Chant … has an entire team that discuss these issues, and that advice comes to me, comes to the Premier, comes to others depending on the circumstances.

“I’m not too fussed about the side games, I’m fussed about the main game, which is making sure that we get people vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images/Mark Kolbe

Jim Wilson
