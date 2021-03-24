Reports Christian Porter, Linda Reynolds to be reassigned
There are reports of a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet as the government deals with claims of assaults within Parliament House.
The Australian National Editor Dennis Shanahan reports Christian Porter will be removed as Attorney General and Linda Reynolds removed from her role as Defence Minister.
He told Ben Fordham Michaelia Cash could become attorney-general.
“First Coalition female attorney-general.”
