Reports Australian cricketer tests positive to COVID-19 in India

Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

The Times of India reports the batting coach for the IPL’s Chennai Super Kings is taking another test to confirm his diagnosis.

Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg told Ben Fordham he hasn’t been able to confirm with Hussey.

“They’ll be up in a few hours over there in India so we’ll get some clarity on that as quickly as we can.

“Someone was going to ultimately find a positive test once the biosecurity bubble was breached.”

He says cricketers may be flown to a temporary destination before they can return to Australia, after the IPL was indefinitely suspended.

Former cricketer Michael Slater is currently in the Maldives after Australia issued a ban on flights from India.

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer