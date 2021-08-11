Rent relief on the way for small businesses in NSW

Ben Fordham has revealed the NSW Government will today announce a new small business package targeting rent relief.

It is likely to include mandatory rent reduction, based on a percentage of lost sales, and compensation for landlords.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Ben Fordham Live that the ban on business evictions will be extended.

The moratorium was due to end in 6 days.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben reveal the details

Image: File image