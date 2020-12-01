2GB
Renewed appeal to support police officers’ mental health after Surry Hills suicide

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Mental HealthNSW Policy Legacypolice
Article image for Renewed appeal to support police officers’ mental health after Surry Hills suicide

Police Legacy have launched a renewed appeal for support amid a particularly taxing year for police officers’ mental health.

The organisation will provide help to the spouse and twin three-year-old children of a sergeant who took his own life at Sydney’s Surry Hills police station yesterday.

Police Legacy chairperson Detective Superintendent Gary Merryweather told Jim Wilson the Police Bank is matching all donations until December 6.

“In circumstances where it’s not foreseen by anyone, it just makes it a little bit harder, and I’m sure the family just think it’s all very surreal at the moment.

“There’s just no other way to explain it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

To donate, click HERE.

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
