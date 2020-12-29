Regional opportunities a shear delight for job seekers

A shortage of shearers in sheep farms across the country has prompted a call-out for job seekers to learn the trade.

Shearing Contractors Association Secretary Jason Letchford told John Stanley workers who start off as a shedhand or rouseabout can expect to be paid up to $1200 per week.

“If you wanted a job next Monday, then we could find you a job.

“If you’re a younger person … or if you’re a mum or dad listening for your kids that are graduating or going to have a gap year … or if you’re an older person – we’re certainly non-discriminatory!”

