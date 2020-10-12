2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Regional communities demand doctors following..

Regional communities demand doctors following horror telehealth death

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
healthcareHospitalsRegional NSWRural Doctors AssociationRural NSW

Outrage over telehealth services in regional NSW has erupted after a woman bled to death in an emergency department with no doctor physically present.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on the death of 66-year-old Dawn Trevitt at Gulgong Hospital, where face-to-face doctors were replaced with treatment via videolink outside business hours.

Rural Doctors Association of Australia CEO Peta Rutherford told Deborah Knight telehealth care “should never be about replacement care, it should be … supplementary”.

Recruitment and retention in rural and regional areas, she said, will require more incentives such as the federal government’s National Rural Generalist Pathway.

“Australia is producing a sufficient number of medical graduates.

“We need to get … recognition of rural generalist medicine so it is valued and respected, not just within those rural communities, but also our city sub-specialists.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873