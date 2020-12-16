2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recovery effort to continue into 2021 after wild weather lashes the north

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Chris CherryRecoveryTweedwild weather
Article image for Recovery effort to continue into 2021 after wild weather lashes the north

As torrential rain and ferocious surf conditions ease, the residents of northern NSW have turned toward the recovery effort.

Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry told Luke Grant in her jurisdiction bridges have been damaged and communities isolated by floodwater.

“It’s going to take some time to assess it all and see how much we’ve got to repair.

“Some of the damage is just going to have to wait til the new year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Luke Grant
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873