Recovery effort to continue into 2021 after wild weather lashes the north

As torrential rain and ferocious surf conditions ease, the residents of northern NSW have turned toward the recovery effort.

Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry told Luke Grant in her jurisdiction bridges have been damaged and communities isolated by floodwater.

“It’s going to take some time to assess it all and see how much we’ve got to repair.

“Some of the damage is just going to have to wait til the new year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News