‘Reckless and restless’: How WWI bravery put Australian aviation on the map

2020 marks 100 years of civil aviation in Australia, in a year where the industry has been brought to its knees.

Entertainer Justine Clarke hosts a new SBS documentary called ‘Australia Come Fly With Me’ which takes a look at Australians in the air over the years, and the important role the industry has played.

She told Deborah Knight she has always had a fascination with air travel, particularly commercial travel.

Ms Clarke said pilots returned from World War 1 and had a “restlessness and recklessness” to see the world and discover.

“I found that fascinating: that’s what put us on the map, internationally, was our bravery.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Australia Come Fly With Me airs over three weeks from Wednesday 14 October at 8.30pm on SBS.

Image: SBS