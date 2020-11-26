‘Recalcitrant organisations’ named and shamed as child sex abuse deadline looms

Organisations refusing to sign up to the National Redress Scheme for Institutional Child Sex Abuse will be publicly named and lose their access to government funding.

The National Redress Scheme is in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, and allows those who experienced abuse to access a range of redress options.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities and Electoral Matters Zed Seselja told Ray Hadley they still have “four recalcitrant organisations” refusing to sign up, with 82 more dragging their heels.

The four failing to comply are Fairbridge Restored Limited, Lakes Entrance Pony Club, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Kenja Communication.

Mr Seselja warned for organisations who fail to join by the end of this year, they’ll be “naming them publicly”.

“And for about half of those which are charities, under our new regime, … they would have the potential to have their charitable status stripped.

“Even if you’re not a charity, you’re not going to be eligible for any government grants, you’re not going to be eligible for any government funding.”

