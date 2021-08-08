2GB
‘Real international event’: Warning China ready for war in six years

9 hours ago
Article image for ‘Real international event’: Warning China ready for war in six years

There are warnings a war could erupt with China as it scales up its military.

Expert Dr Oriana Skylar Mastro has predicted China will be ready for war in six to seven years.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Defence, Strategy and National Security Program Director Michael Shoebridge told Ben Fordham “we need to do something about it”.

“The first core priority for the [Chinese military] is to unify Taiwan with the mainland.

“It certainly wouldn’t be Australia against China … it would look more like … a real international event.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/nik wheeler

