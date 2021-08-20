2GB
Ray Hadley’s stark warning to golfers as police come knocking

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley exclusive
covid-19
Ray Hadley can exclusively reveal members of two golf clubs have been fined after exploiting a loophole in the Public Health Order. 

Following discussions between Ray and the NSW Police this week, authorities are now pouring through the Services NSW databases.

Police are verifying the legitimacy of any address changes which saw Sydneysiders ‘move’ out of a hotspot LGA.

“Two clubs, one in the east and one in the north west, have had members fined thousands of dollars after changing their addresses to relatives’ so they could play golf and defy the health rules,” Ray reported.

“I would imagine, knowing the clubs involved, they will take a very dim view of members lying.”

Ray says the news is a message to everyone in the “very fortunate position” of being able to continue playing golf.

“If you have usurped the system and you think you’re getting away with it, well the coppers are going to come knocking on your door.

“If you are pulling a rort, be on notice.”

Press PLAY below to hear the exclusive details 

Ray Hadley exclusive
Health
