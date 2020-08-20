2GB
Ray Hadley throws his weight behind Bluey after ‘racism’ claim

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has condemned cancel culture after popular children’s cartoon Bluey was targeted.

The ABC has removed two episodes of the show after receiving a racism complaint over the term “ooga booga”.

The Macquarie Dictionary describes “ooga booga” as a derogatory term for the language used by “African savages.”

The ABC has “sincerely apologised to the complainant for any distress caused”.

“One lousy complaint results in the ABC getting into a state of conniption,” Ray Hadley said.

“Now that’s cancel culture at its absolute and utter worst.”

Image: ABC

