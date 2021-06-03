Ray Hadley taken behind the lyrics of fan-favourite ‘Marry Me Again’

Ray Hadley has been sharing with listeners a sneak peek of Australian-Canadian country singer Gord Bamford’s new record Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass.

Marry Me Again, a favourite of Ray Hadley Morning Show listeners, was given to Ray exclusively, Bamford confirmed.

“You’re the only guy that’s playing it.”

After 19 years together, the tribute to Bamford’s wife has been a long time in the making, he said.

“Back when it started, it was so different than what it is now although it’s still great.

“That question comes into your mind – would you do it again?”

