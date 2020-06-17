2GB
Ray Hadley tackles often mispronounced Aussie towns and cities…

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
RAY HADLEY

A discussion on Ray Hadley’s program ensued after a TV weatherman was corrected for mispronouncing a NSW town during a bulletin.

Callers jumped on the bandwagon with plenty of suggestions, including:

  1. Breadalbane
  2. Lake Cathie
  3. Artamon
  4. Canowindra
  5. Newcastle

According to Ray, many in other states seem to mispronounce Bathurst.

Caller Ian shared a story about a group of American friends who were quite taken with a certain town’s name in NSW, much to Ray’s enjoyment…

Image: Getty

 

 

 

Ray Hadley
News
