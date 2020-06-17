Ray Hadley tackles often mispronounced Aussie towns and cities…
A discussion on Ray Hadley’s program ensued after a TV weatherman was corrected for mispronouncing a NSW town during a bulletin.
Callers jumped on the bandwagon with plenty of suggestions, including:
- Breadalbane
- Lake Cathie
- Artamon
- Canowindra
- Newcastle
According to Ray, many in other states seem to mispronounce Bathurst.
Caller Ian shared a story about a group of American friends who were quite taken with a certain town’s name in NSW, much to Ray’s enjoyment…
Press PLAY to hear the story
Press PLAY to hear more
Image: Getty