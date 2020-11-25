Ray Hadley slams ‘absolutely ridiculous’ restrictions placed on parents and teachers

NSW parents are being warned to tread carefully when buying gifts for their children’s teachers, over fears gifts could be seen as bribery.

The NSW Department of Education has updated its gift policy with cash and some gifts cards, including prepaid cards, strictly forbidden.

Additionally, teachers have been told they should decline gifts over $50 or declare it.

“Do these people in the Department of Education have nothing to do?” Ray Hadley asked.

“Wake up to yourselves bureaucrats!

“Have we got to impose ourselves on every part of someone’s life in public service?

“Give us a break will you, and give the teachers a break. Just absolutely ridiculous in the extreme.”

