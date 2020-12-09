2GB
Ray Hadley shares untold stories about legendary Jack Gibson

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley has shared stories of former Parramatta Eels coach Jack Gibson after it was announced Parramatta Council will erect a monument in honour of him.

A replica of the 1960s Leyland Worldmaster bus that the legendary coach Jack Gibson bought his rugby league team in 1981 will stand tall in the CBD.

Ray Hadley says Gibson was a larger than life character, and once a member of the Continuous Call Team.

“He was a very, very, very funny man.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Image: NRL Photos

