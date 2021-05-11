Ray Hadley rips into Anthony Mundine for spouting ‘unadulterated bullsh*t’

Ray Hadley has ripped into retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine over a “mind-boggling” social post.

Mr Mundine warned his Facebook followers the COVID vaccine is part of an “evil plan” that ends in death.

“In the past, I’ve ignored your rantings,” Ray said, “but this irresponsible stupidity that you’re now posting can cause great concern for people.”

“It’s just mind-boggling that a young man who’s reasonably intelligent could come out with such unadulterated bullsh*t.”

Image: Getty/Albert Perez