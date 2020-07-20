Ray Hadley reveals alleged negligence linked to COVID-19 cluster

Ray Hadley has revealed owners of a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s west at the centre of a coronavirus cluster allegedly defied health instructions.

NSW Health has urged anyone who attended the Thai Rock restaurant at Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park, on July 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 to self-isolate immediately after cases were linked to the venue.

Police have received reports from members of the public that the owners didn’t self-isolate and continued to work.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte told Ray Hadley they are investigating.

“You’d expect that business owners would set an example for the customers and the people that have been at the restaurant.”

