2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley reveals alleged negligence linked to COVID-19 cluster

21/07/2020
Ray Hadley
Thai Rock

Ray Hadley has revealed owners of a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s west at the centre of a coronavirus cluster allegedly defied health instructions.

NSW Health has urged anyone who attended the Thai Rock restaurant at Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park, on July 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 to self-isolate immediately after cases were linked to the venue.

Police have received reports from members of the public that the owners didn’t self-isolate and continued to work.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte told Ray Hadley they are investigating.

“You’d expect that business owners would set an example for the customers and the people that have been at the restaurant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


 

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873