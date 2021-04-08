Ray Hadley responds to Kevin Rudd’s ‘disgraceful’ social media antics

Ray Hadley has responded to criticism leveled at him by former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd.

Malcolm Turnbull was unceremoniously dumped from NSW’s Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy board earlier this week, with Mr Turnbull and Mr Rudd blaming News Corp and Ray Hadley.

Ray hit back, accusing the former leaders of suffering from “relevance deprivation syndrome”, and choosing to blame others instead of confronting their own inadequacies.

“It’s just disgraceful behaviour really, and it’s not in the national interest.

“[Malcolm Turnbull], you’re still out of step with mainstream conservative values.”

