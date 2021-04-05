2GB
Malcolm Turnbull dumped from NSW government climate advisory role

6 hours ago
FIRST WITH RAY HADLEY
Malcolm Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull will be dumped as chair of the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board amid fierce criticism of his appointment.

The NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer will act in the role until a new chair is appointed.

The former prime minister, a fierce critic of coal, backed a moratorium on new coal mines in NSW, angering many Liberal and National MPs.

John Barilaro had voted in favour of Malcolm Turnbull chairing the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board after he was recommended by Environment Minister Matt Kean.

Mr Barilaro revealed to Ray Hadley the government will not move forward with Mr Turnbull’s appointment.

“He pulled my pants down within 48 of his appointment on an area that I take seriously.

“Matt Kean has agreed that he won’t proceed with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH RAY HADLEY
NewsNSW
